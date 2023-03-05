Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

Although there are innumerable languages all over the world, music is considered to be the universal language of mankind. Music has always been a form of communication that has travelled beyond geographical boundaries.

Since time immemorial, people have been listening to songs of different countries according to their preferences. People always give priority to the melody of the song, regardless of a national boundary, and used music to express feelings comfortably.

A perfect example of the universality of music was recently witnessed when a Punjabi woman was seen performing Gidha along with a female partner to the famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’ by Daddy Yankee.

The video was uploaded on an Instagram account @kaurdhaliwal_01 with over 27,000 followers. She is probably performing the dance herself and is seen matching the steps perfectly to the Spanish song.

Since being uploaded, the song has received over 39,000 likes.

Instagram users found the dance delightful and have been showering praises. A user wrote, “Balle balle full on dhamal’ while another said, ‘OMG, uhh nailed it’. A third wrote, ‘Gasolina ki balle balle kr di apne’.