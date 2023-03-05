Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Chandigarh, March 5
Although there are innumerable languages all over the world, music is considered to be the universal language of mankind. Music has always been a form of communication that has travelled beyond geographical boundaries.
Since time immemorial, people have been listening to songs of different countries according to their preferences. People always give priority to the melody of the song, regardless of a national boundary, and used music to express feelings comfortably.
A perfect example of the universality of music was recently witnessed when a Punjabi woman was seen performing Gidha along with a female partner to the famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’ by Daddy Yankee.
Gasolina with Gidha Punjabi Dance— 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡Ⓢ𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐚 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐊𝐚 (@PunjabkingsGSS) March 4, 2023
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
She Just performed Gidha a Panjabi Dance on Gasolina
Panjabi’s Can Fit anything into Panjabism
She is an Instagram Star named @kaurshaliwal_1 on #Instagram from Australia#Punjabi #gasolina #Gidha #Viral pic.twitter.com/Zmhb7FbjWT
The video was uploaded on an Instagram account @kaurdhaliwal_01 with over 27,000 followers. She is probably performing the dance herself and is seen matching the steps perfectly to the Spanish song.
View this post on Instagram
Since being uploaded, the song has received over 39,000 likes.
Instagram users found the dance delightful and have been showering praises. A user wrote, “Balle balle full on dhamal’ while another said, ‘OMG, uhh nailed it’. A third wrote, ‘Gasolina ki balle balle kr di apne’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest
Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...
FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school
The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'
Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken
The accused is a student at a US university
'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news
Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...
Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP
Kaur is a 2013-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre