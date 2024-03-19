Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

Chandigarh, March 19
In a video shared on Instagram by a popular food page, a street vendor in Punjab has introduced the ‘Speedy Singh Burger’—burgers with noodles.
View this post on Instagram
The video has become a viral sensation, amassing 8 million views and sparking a debate among netizens.
Beginning with toasted buns slathered in butter, the vendor layers a creamy sauce, sweet corn, capsicum, and carrots. A sprinkling of oregano and a dollop of green chutney elevate the taste before the hero ingredient arrives—pre-made street-style chowmein, generously stuffed between the buns.
The ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ has become a sensation, drawing crowds of customers lining up to buy it. While many praised the vendor’s infectious smile, others have expressed reservations about the unconventional combination.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Raj Thackeray meets Home Minister Amit Shah ‘to keep Uddhav Thackeray factor’ at bay
If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to ...
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Indian Navy in their rescue ops in Arabian Sea rid a hijacke...
In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season
However, his continuation in politics is still suspense
Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Palakkad
Modi’s Palakkad roadshow follows his recent participation at...
Tale of 2 exits in the east: Shibhu Soren’s daughter in-law quits JMM; late Ram Vilas' brother resigns as minister
While Sita Soren said she was anguished at being alienated b...