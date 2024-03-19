Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 19

In a video shared on Instagram by a popular food page, a street vendor in Punjab has introduced the ‘Speedy Singh Burger’—burgers with noodles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Sachdeva (@burning_spices)

The video has become a viral sensation, amassing 8 million views and sparking a debate among netizens.

Beginning with toasted buns slathered in butter, the vendor layers a creamy sauce, sweet corn, capsicum, and carrots. A sprinkling of oregano and a dollop of green chutney elevate the taste before the hero ingredient arrives—pre-made street-style chowmein, generously stuffed between the buns.

The ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ has become a sensation, drawing crowds of customers lining up to buy it. While many praised the vendor’s infectious smile, others have expressed reservations about the unconventional combination.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram