Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 23

Indian cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar jumped on his feet like a child as R Ashwin scored the winning runs for India against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter in Melbourne.

Watch:

The celebration by Sunil Gavaskar is gold. pic.twitter.com/5RkFtEJ1nx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

In a video going viral on Twitter, Gavaskar is seen celebrating India’s win along with Irfan Pathan and K Srikanth.

The video had more than 29,000 likes and was retweeted 5,056 times by 9:30 pm (India time).

Twitterati hailed child-like celebrations by the Little Master, with one user saying it made his day as the inner and true emotions came into picture.

Some on Twitter rated it as next best thing to Virat Kohli’s splendid batting performance in today’s match against Pakistan.