‘Pushpa hai mai, jhukega nahi,’ netizens can’t resist posting rib-tickling memes over David Warner-Shaheen Afridi faceoff

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

Australian star batsman David Warner often give reasons to social media to make himself trending. This time, his face-off with Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Shanheen Afridi delivers a short-pitch ball to Warner which he struggles to play. Warner makes a loud cry after playing the ball which makes Shaheen come near him and both stare into each other’s eyes.

The video has been shared on official Twitter account of Pakistan cricket. "What a way to conclude the day #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS," the caption reads.

Fans dubbed the moment as “romantic”, triggering a torrent of memes online.

Pretty disappointed that this didn’t end with a kiss pic.twitter.com/mK9dWDSwCs — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) March 23, 2022

proposing dating married pic.twitter.com/N0T36f8KJs — Justsaying (@WhyJustsaying) March 25, 2022

#Warner to Afridi : #Pushpa Hai Mai Jhukega Nahi !



Thanks for bringing the aggression back on the field. 🤪#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/9E0Hu6JCKu — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) March 24, 2022

After Warner retorted with his trademark aggression to Afridi’s equally powerful deliveries, the duo seemed to be involved in a heated spat. However, the duo soon burst out laughing.