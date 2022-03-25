‘Pushpa hai mai, jhukega nahi,’ netizens can’t resist posting rib-tickling memes over David Warner-Shaheen Afridi faceoff

Chandigarh, March 25
Australian star batsman David Warner often give reasons to social media to make himself trending. This time, his face-off with Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is doing rounds on social media.
In the video, Shanheen Afridi delivers a short-pitch ball to Warner which he struggles to play. Warner makes a loud cry after playing the ball which makes Shaheen come near him and both stare into each other’s eyes.
The video has been shared on official Twitter account of Pakistan cricket. "What a way to conclude the day #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS," the caption reads.
What a way to conclude the day 😄 #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/FafG8lkVTT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2022
Fans dubbed the moment as “romantic”, triggering a torrent of memes online.
Desi couples on wedding photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/u5hV84yGTd— Tahreem🌸 (@tweetsbytahreem) March 23, 2022
March 23, 2022
😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/JjdS7WobOI— Ayush Prajapati (@im_ayush___) March 23, 2022
It reminds me this🤣😂#AUSvsPAK @davidwarner31 @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/dm9ByCuo4X— OldMonk (@sri__vaas) March 24, 2022
Pretty disappointed that this didn’t end with a kiss pic.twitter.com/mK9dWDSwCs— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) March 23, 2022
while while while— Justsaying (@WhyJustsaying) March 25, 2022
proposing dating married pic.twitter.com/N0T36f8KJs
#Warner to Afridi : #Pushpa Hai Mai Jhukega Nahi !— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) March 24, 2022
Thanks for bringing the aggression back on the field. 🤪#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/9E0Hu6JCKu
After Warner retorted with his trademark aggression to Afridi’s equally powerful deliveries, the duo seemed to be involved in a heated spat. However, the duo soon burst out laughing.
