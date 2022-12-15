Python camouflages in lush green forest, can you spot it?

Chandigarh, December 15
A picture of a python perfectly camouflaging itslef in a lush green forest has startled the Internet.
Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the picture features a thick forest. The slithering serpent perched on the top of one of the trees is extremely hard to spot as it perfectly camouflages with the backdrop.
"Now who is sitting on the throne? Do you see anything?" Kaswan captioned the post.
Take a look:
Now who is sitting on the throne. Do you see anything !! pic.twitter.com/6GXehR78gy— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 14, 2022
Netizens took on the challenge and shared screenshots of the reptile in the comment section.
अजगर भाई साहब! pic.twitter.com/qKyKt1hhNO— Abhishek Singh (@abhishivaa) December 14, 2022
Kobra bhai 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/eykL5AvigT— Ravi (@lamba_ravinder) December 14, 2022
December 14, 2022
Some even pointed out that it was an Indian python also known by the names such as the black-tailed python, Indian rock python and Asian rock python. It is commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions of the Indian subcontinent and southeast Asia.
