Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Jaipur, December 21

A video has gone viral on social media that shows how Rahul Gandhi pushed aside the hand of a Congress worker who was seen attempting to take a selfie with him.

In the video, Gandhi reportedly shook the worker's hand angrily. The video is reportedly from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. During this, fellow leaders were surprised to see Rahul's anger during the flag exchange ceremony.

Rahul Gandhi needs lessons in how to conduct himself in public. pic.twitter.com/iDnPTM4iTO — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell in-charge took a dig at Rahul Gandhi. Sharing the video, he tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi needs lessons in how to conduct himself in public.”

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted this video on his Twitter handle and captioned it, "This is called losing your temper in arrogance!" He put #BharatJodaYatra in a hashtag.

Another party leader, Laxmikant Bharadwaj, state secretary, Rajasthan BJP also tweeted the video and said, "what happened to the brother".

