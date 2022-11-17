Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 17

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has made headlines yet again but this time, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

A video of a wrong song being played instead of the national anthem during the padayatra’s stop at Maharashtra on Wednesday has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

In the clip, Gandhi makes an announcement at the end of his speech for the ‘Rashtriya Geet’ to be played. All the party supporters present on the stage take their positions to sing along the national song. However, the person playing the song messes up as he plays Nepal’s national anthem instead.

It takes a while for the leaders to realise that the song being played wasn’t the one they asked for.

Interestingly, while they repeatedly asked to play the ‘Rashtriya Geet’ (National song ‘Vande Mataram’), it appears that they actually meant to play the ‘Rashtra Gaan’ (National anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’).

Following a lot of confusion and an awkward embarassment, the person playing the songs finally plays the natonal anthem but messes that up as well, as he plays the full version of the ‘Bharata Bhagya Bidhata’ song.

Nervous supporters around Rahul Gandhi start chanting 'Bharat Mata ki jai' while asking for the song to be stopped.

Watch the video here:

Here is the full video: 1 min of entertainment & 57 seconds of respect.



•Rahul Gandhi asked to play national SONG.

•They played national anthem of Nepal.

•They stopped and played national ANTHEM of India.

•But they were actually playing all 5 paragraphs of Jan Gan Man 😭 pic.twitter.com/V4o0nH3WxW — Facts (@BefittingFacts) November 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders took the opportunity to slam Gandhi and the Congress for the goof-up.

Sharing the video, Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane tweeted, “Papu ka comedy circus.”

Papu ka comedy circus 😂 pic.twitter.com/tKQ0FDa5Vl — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) November 16, 2022

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy too, shared the same video and wrote, “Rahul Gandhi, what is this?"

The blunder sparked a row with even netizens expressing disbelief at the leader for not recognising the gaffe.

Congress party can fail Rahul Gandhi even with his Audience Poll lifeline in KBC. pic.twitter.com/9IbCxqPNhZ — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) November 16, 2022

