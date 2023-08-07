Rahul Gandhi trends with memes of BJP leaders as Congress MP returns to Parliament

Chandigarh, August 7
As soon as the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the 'Modi surname' remark case, “#Rahul_is_Back” started trending on Twitter.
Neitizens took no time in expressing their views over Rahul’s return to the Lower House of Parliament from where he was disqualified in March after being sentenced to two years in jail by a Gujarat court.
जागो सिंड्रेला वह पार्लियामेंट में आ रहा है#RahulGandhi 🔥🔥#Rahul_is_Back pic.twitter.com/J7wfKFuqLC— *♡RAGA_Invincible♡* ✋ (@_QueenRaga) August 7, 2023
The Law of Action and Reaction#Rahul_is_Back #RahulGandhi @B5001001101 @RoyDebashree02 pic.twitter.com/k8bezDh48V— তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) August 7, 2023
No Caption 🫣#Rahul_is_Back #RahulGandhiDefamationCase #RAGA#RahulGandhiHopeOfIndia #RahulGandhi #RaGaisBack pic.twitter.com/1MFdjonDfG— Name Cannot Be Blank (@L0NE_W0LF_07) August 7, 2023
Me and bois after knowing #rahulgandhi has officially got his parliamentary membership back.#rahul_is_back pic.twitter.com/zf6Ub6ddHP— 𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐤 (@ZackRhea) August 7, 2023
#Rahul_is_Back#RahulGandhi— Dev (यदुवंशी) (@dev31532632) August 7, 2023
The membership of Rahul Gandhi will be restored. BJP's preparation is going on for 2024 elections. After all, Rahul Gandhi is the star campaigner of BJP.#Pappu pic.twitter.com/K3L23zVvzm
Scenes from BJP Headquarters 😄#RahulGandhi #DefamationCase#SupremeCourt #Rahul_is_Back pic.twitter.com/XxXio2DCNy— Utkarsh Verma (@utkarshv13) August 5, 2023
#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media #Supreme Court #Twitter
