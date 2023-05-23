Rahul Gandhi’s hitch hikes truck ride at midnight from Delhi to sister Priyanka’s house in Shimla

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 23

After three-month’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on an another mission.

A video on Tuesday went viral depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a holiday mood hitch-hiking a truck on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway while heading to Shimla.

This is Rahul Gandhi, INC ex MP.



Late night, he met with truck drivers, have a chat with them, asked them their problems.



He travelled in one of the trucks too, enjoyed the desi music of truck driver.



How many political leaders have you seen now doing this without any media… pic.twitter.com/HQFhjs7qR9 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 23, 2023

He was on way to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house in Shimla.

Rahul Gandhi took the truck ride in Haryana from Murthal to Ambala to speak to the drivers to understand their issues and problems, party sources said on Tuesday.

According to Congress sources, he arrived in Haryana's Murthal around 11 p.m.

From Murthal, he took a truck ride around 12 in the midnight and reached Ambala.

During his journey from Murthal to Ambala, the Congress leader spoke to the truck drivers about the issues and problems they face. He also spoke to them about other issues bothering them most and how they can be sorted out.

After reaching Ambala, Rahul Gandhi then proceeded towards Himachal Pradesh's Shimla via road route and reached the city around 9.30 am.

One of his fans wrote on Twitter that he took the ride to understand issues faced by heavy vehicle drivers as they work overnight.

In one of the videos posted on social media, Rahul, riding on a truck, was seen waving at passersby.

"You can disqualify him from the Parliament but will never disqualify him from people's hearts," wrote a Twitter user.

Rahul Gandhi since last month had visited Bengali Market, Jama Masjid area and enjoyed the local food among the public.

He then also visited North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with the UPSC aspirants and then a few days later he had lunch with the Delhi University students at PG Men's Hostel.

The Congress had also visited the Shakur Basti area in Delhi and spoke to the slum dwellers about the fear in which they live.

The women residents of Shakur Basti area had pointed out to Rahul Gandhi about the fear of bulldozers razing their homes and also other issues like no proper water supply, prices of essential items skyrocketing and how they are unable to buy LPG cylinders.

With IANS inputs

