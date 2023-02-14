Railways serves encroachment notice to Lord Hanuman in Madhya Pradesh, gives seven days to vacate land

Chandigarh, February 14
Railways department on February 8 served a bizarre notice to Lord Hanuman to free its encroached land in MP’s Morena district.
A Lord Hanuman temple in Morena’s Sabalgarh stands on land claimed by railways as theirs.
The notification in this regard warns of demolition exercise to be carried out if Hanuman temple isn’t removed within seven days.
Moreover, the notice categorically conveys that Lord Hanuman has to bear all costs of razing the temple if authorities are compelled to execute demolition.
However, PR officer Manoj Kumar, North Central Railway, said the notice was issued in Lord Hanuman's name by mistake and a new notice has been issued against the priest of the temple, as per a report of India Today.
