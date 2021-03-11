Rajasthan bride marries another man after drunk groom partied endlessly resulting in delay of 'baraat' by hours

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

A groom in Rajasthan’s Churu district went berserk dancing after he got drunk while going in his baraat. This led to a delay in the procession by several hours, which angered the bride.

Result was the bride refused to marry him and her family decided to marry her to someone else, reports India Today.

The incident was reported from Rajgarh tehsil’s Chelana village on Sunday.

The “muhurat" for the wedding was set to be 1.15 am and the baraat started for the bride’s house at 9 pm. During the procession, the groom got drunk with his friends and partied endlessly.

Even as the “muhurat” approached, Sunil, the groom, showed no sign of wrapping up the party and the bride and her family had got angry. The bride sent back the baraat and her family decided to get her married to someone else. A day later, the groom’s family went to the Rajgarh police station to file a complaint against the bride’s family.

The bride’s family claimed that the groom as well as his family had displayed a careless attitude towards the wedding pheras and other rituals. They feared that this attitude would continue into later phases of life.

Ultimately, after consulting the police, both sides decided to cite family issues as the reason for which the wedding was cancelled.