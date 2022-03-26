Rajya Sabha speaker confuses MP Suresh Gopi’s beard with mask, parliamentarians burst into laughter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 26

Malayalam actor and nominated Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, today addled chairman of the house as former has gotten into a new look with grown-up beard. Rajya Sabha speaker Venkaiah Naiduwas compelled to ask if it was a mask or grown-up beard.

In order to clear the confusion of the chair, Gopi told that it is his new look for his upcoming movie.

Chairman’s question caused huge laughter in the house.

Suresh Gopi was delivering his speech for adivasis.

The video has now gone viral on social media and users are appreciating light hearted moment in an otherwise noisy house.