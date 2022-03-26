Rajya Sabha speaker confuses MP Suresh Gopi’s beard with mask, parliamentarians burst into laughter

Chandigarh, March 26
Malayalam actor and nominated Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, today addled chairman of the house as former has gotten into a new look with grown-up beard. Rajya Sabha speaker Venkaiah Naiduwas compelled to ask if it was a mask or grown-up beard.
In order to clear the confusion of the chair, Gopi told that it is his new look for his upcoming movie.
Chairman’s question caused huge laughter in the house.
Suresh Gopi was delivering his speech for adivasis.
The video has now gone viral on social media and users are appreciating light hearted moment in an otherwise noisy house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Government extends free ration scheme for poor until September
A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting cha...
IPL 2022: KKR beat CSK by six wickets in IPL opener
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the top scorer for CSK with an unbe...
Russia-Ukraine War: Rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv, 5 injured; Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'
Russia signals military focus on eastern Ukraine, US Preside...
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
After two years, India to resume regular international flights from March 27
Scheduled international passenger flights remained suspended...