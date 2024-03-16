Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani claims she is ‘absconding’ in Dubai, to be arrested upon return

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 16

Actress Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has stirred controversy by alleging that the actress has been ‘absconding’ in Dubai for the past four months. Adil, who recently made headlines with his second marriage to Somi Khan, said that Rakhi is evading arrest in India due to multiple FIRs filed against her.

According to Bollywood Bubble, he further emphasised the legal troubles awaiting Rakhi, adding that she would be “behind bars in the next two hours upon her return to India.” Adil claimed that despite Rakhi’s efforts to secure bail, her pleas have been rejected by various judicial authorities, including the Supreme Court.

Adil and Rakhi separted last year, following her allegations against him and accusing him of extramarital affairs. He was subsequently arrested on February 7, 2023, and spent five months in jail.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai #Rakhi Sawant