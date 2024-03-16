Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani claims she is ‘absconding’ in Dubai, to be arrested upon return

Chandigarh, March 16
Actress Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has stirred controversy by alleging that the actress has been ‘absconding’ in Dubai for the past four months. Adil, who recently made headlines with his second marriage to Somi Khan, said that Rakhi is evading arrest in India due to multiple FIRs filed against her.
According to Bollywood Bubble, he further emphasised the legal troubles awaiting Rakhi, adding that she would be “behind bars in the next two hours upon her return to India.” Adil claimed that despite Rakhi’s efforts to secure bail, her pleas have been rejected by various judicial authorities, including the Supreme Court.
Adil and Rakhi separted last year, following her allegations against him and accusing him of extramarital affairs. He was subsequently arrested on February 7, 2023, and spent five months in jail.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home
Over 97 crore eligible to vote in LS elections, urge voters ...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?
Ambitious welfare schemes/promises expected to be the key th...
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...