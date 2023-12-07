 'Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski': Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri 'Bhabhi 2' goes viral : The Tribune India

Ranbir's intimate scene with Tripti Dimri, who plays Zoya in 'Animal' has become one of the most discussed topics about the film since its release

Video grabs.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 7

Action drama film 'Animal' is doing extraordinarily well at the box office. The film was released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashika Mandanna play the lead, and Tripti Dimri also plays an important role.

Tripti's character, Zoya, comes with a twist in the story of 'Animal' and through this, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has prepared the basis of the story till the sequel.

Meanwhile, a video of Tripti Dimri with Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral. In the video, Ranbir is seen saying something to someone, while Dimri watches him.

The caption given to the video is: “The visual representation of why tripti signed a small role in animal.” “Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski”, commented a user. Another wrote: “Alia Bhatt might end up being Rashmika soon!”

“Ur living under a rock if you think that was a small role, she was probably seen and loved more in this movie than all of her previous movies combined,” wrote another user.

Ranbir's intimate scene with Triptii Dimri, who plays Zoya in the crime drama, has gone viral and also become one of the most discussed topics about the film since its release.

When she was asked about how she prepared herself for the much-talked-about scene, Tripti told ETimes, "I think the rape scenes that I did in Bulbbul were more challenging to me as a person because you are just giving up, and giving up is more difficult than finding courage to do something. If I can overcome that, then I think this was nothing in comparison to that (her scenes in Bulbbul)."

"The scene is getting a lot of criticism as well and it did disturb me initially because I am someone who has hardly faced criticism with my first few films, this time it was a mixture of both. As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me comfortable and as long as I know whatever I am doing is right, I am going to do it because that is something I want to experience as an actor and as a human being", she added.

Tripti also shared how she was made comfortable while shooting the intimate sequence as she stated, "On set, there were literally four people that day - me, Ranbir, Sandeep sir and the DOP (director of photography). Every five minutes they were asking me 'Are you okay? Is that something you want? Are you comfortable?'. When people around you are giving you that much support, you don't feel odd at all. Of course, the people who don't know how a set works and how these scenes are shot, for them imagination can take you anywhere. For them, it must be shocking and everybody is entitled to their opinion but as for me, I was very comfortable and I would always do what my character demands."

