Ranchi locals write to SSP demanding name change of ‘Chutia’ police station, internet laps the issue up

Chandigarh, August 14
From railway stations to villages, bizarre names of areas have been surfacing on social media from time to time. Many names are so weird and inappropriate that residents of such areas feel insulted and are often made mockery of.
As per a report of TOI, locals, tired of becoming laughing stock for the name of their police station in Ranchi district of Jharkhand, have written to administration to get the name changed. Accompanied by city based advocate and BJP leader, residents have submitted a memorandum before city SSP to consider renaming of ‘Chutia’ police station. The word denoting the police station has an explicit meaning in Hindi.
Ranchi town demands name change of 'chutia' police station in Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/3mHrecEaNq— Harshit Sharma (@Harshit15Sharma) August 14, 2022
It’s however not clear whether or not the grievance will be addressed but twitterati is indeed having a field day over the unusual name of police station.
SBI closed its Chutia branch too— Sumeet Gill بے مقصد گھومنا (@sumeetism) August 12, 2022
Just wondering how the SHO and other cops from that police station would introduce themselves in any public gatherings or official meetings.😉— Kumar San 🇮🇳 (@arvind029) August 12, 2022
Amazing how cops never objected to it.— akashakabhand (@Akashsharma2600) August 13, 2022
Nice name, please don’t change— Dipankar Bhadra (@dipdramebaaz) August 12, 2022
Come over to Ranchi once. Would be more than happy to host you.— Bhavesh (@eyyyprafoool) December 13, 2020
There exists a Chutia Police station, Upper Chutia and Lower Chutia too. 😂
The police station is named after Chutia community, recognised under Other Backward Classes. The community is primarily dominant in parts of Assam but resides in Jharkhand as well.
