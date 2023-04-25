Rapper Desiigner caught masturbating on US flight, exposed himself multiple times; charged

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

Rapper Desiigner was on Monday charged with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, after authorities say he masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

The misdemeanor filed against the rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, is punishable by no more than 90 days of imprisonment and a $500 fine, reports apnews.com.

The incident dates back to April 17. He was also caught exposing himself multiple times during the flight.

Selby apologised to the aircrew at the end of the flight and was later detained.

In a Tweet, he said: “He was “ashamed” about what happened on the plane, that he was admitting himself to a facility to get help and was canceling all his shows, ” adding that, “Mental health is real guys.”

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

When questioned by the FBI, Selby said he “didn’t get much” in Japan and found one of the flight attendants attractive so he exposed himself, reports the website.

