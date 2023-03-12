Rapper Honey Singh ropes in cleaning staff member to groove alongside him at his concert in Jaipur, Internet impressed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

Flamboyant Indian singer-rapper Honey Singh is being hailed across social media platforms after a video of his roping in a cleaning staff member while performing on stage got viral.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account, laughtonic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laugh Tonic (@laughtonic)

Singh was performing at a concert in Jaipur when 2 members of the cleaning team took to stage to clear the platform off confetti showered on him. One of the guys started grooving on stage after singer put his hand around his shoulder and insisted him to dance alongside him. The guy too threw his broom and complied with singer to flaunt some captivating moves on the stage. The duo were rocking to the song ‘Love Dose’.

Singh was accompanied by Alfaaz and Hommie Dilliwala on the stage.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 11,000 views. Netizens are absolutely impressed by the generous act of the singer.

Honey Singh announced his comeback with Indian tour named Honey 3.0. He earlier took to Instagram to apprise his fans about this tour and cities he would visit in the backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

#Instagram #Social Media