Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Animal’ gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

Chandigarh, December 2

‘Animal’ stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate scene has been the talk on social media ever since the trailer release.

However, the actress has shut down trolls as her fans say she owns those five minutes on screen. There is a string of tweets that applaud Rashmika for her performance.

Below are the tweets where her fans are coming out in her support.

#RashmikaMandanna owned the 5 minutes of this scene for which she was trolled after the trailer release. She simply nailed this scene. One of her best acts yet.

#RashmikaMandanna was trolled for this scene in the #AnimalTrailer but when you see the film, you'll realise she has absolutely hit it out of the park

It was trailer where #RashmikaMandanna was severely criticized for her dialogue delivering Guys trust me she is one the best we've when it comes to performance



She has completely nailed her portion so brilliantly that you can't get over her even a second.

She has completely nailed her portion so brilliantly that you can't get over her even a second.

The movie ‘Animal’s’ opening day box office collection was said to be Rs 61 crore in India acrosss all languages. The Central Board of Film Certification has given ‘Animal’ an Adults Only (A) certificate.

The board asked the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make five changes. One of the changes they have asked him to do is reduce the length of intimate scenes, reports News18.

Actors Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor would also be seen in the film. Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father and Ranvir plays the traumatised, angry son. The film shows Ranbir in a never seen before dark character.

The trailer was released in a press conference at Delhi. Ranbir compared ‘Animal’ with an adult rated ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’. The film marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second directorial movie in Bollywood after Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’.

