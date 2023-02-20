Ravindra Jadeja follows Nathan Lyon on Instagram, says 'Following my friend for 24 hours'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 20

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja followed Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Instagram.

Nathan Lyon is the only one person being followed by Jadeja on Instagram.

Jadeja shared a screenshot on his Instagram Stories, saying “following my friend, Nathan Lyon, for 24 hours”.

This comes after the second India-Australia Test, which India won on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42. India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.



Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match.