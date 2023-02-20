Ravindra Jadeja follows Nathan Lyon on Instagram, says 'Following my friend for 24 hours'

Chandigarh, February 20
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja followed Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Instagram.
Nathan Lyon is the only one person being followed by Jadeja on Instagram.
Jadeja shared a screenshot on his Instagram Stories, saying “following my friend, Nathan Lyon, for 24 hours”.
"Following my friend, Nathan Lyon, for 24 hours," Jadeja captioned the Story.
This comes after the second India-Australia Test, which India won on Sunday.
Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42. India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match.
