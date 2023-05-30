Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba’s 'sweet' gesture after former registers thrilling win against Gujarat Titans in IPL final leaves Internet in goosebumps

Chandigarh, May 30
Following Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics with bat during IPL final match against Gujarat Titans, a profound video of flamboyant batter’s wife—Rivaba Jadeja— is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.
With ten runs needed to win off the last two balls, the CSK batter smacked a six followed by a four to help his side register a thrilling win. As the entire stadium was dwelled in the excitement, Rivaba approached her husband, touched his feet and hugged him in elation along with his daughter Nidhyana Jadeja.
The video has been shared by a user, Parikshit Singh Pratihar.
युगों युगों से चलती आ रही क्षात्र परंपरा. pic.twitter.com/euprzckskS— Parikshit Singh Pratihar (@Pratihar_07) May 30, 2023
Since being shared, the short clip has accumulated over 1 lakh views besides abundant reactions. Internet is all moved by the sweet gesture portraying culture, adoration and joy.
That's Hindustani culture 👌👌— Singh Yashvant (@Yashvan42393412) May 30, 2023
respect...— Kuldip (@patelkuldipl1) May 30, 2023
Lovely❣️#Inspiring— Renu G (@renuk1988) May 30, 2023
Omg.... Now this is really nice 🙏🙏— D (@DikshaUvachh) May 30, 2023
Wow..so beautiful moments ❣️— Vikas Maurya (@vikeysmartboy) May 30, 2023
She is a true example of our indian culture and tradition ❤️🙏👍— Harsh Sharma (@Sharma_Harsh_09) May 30, 2023
Love this❤️— Tulika Raizada (@tulikaraizada) May 30, 2023
