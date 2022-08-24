Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

Chandigarh, August 24
Soon after the news of Adani group acquiring stakes in NDTV broke on the Internet, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes with hashtag NDTV and hashtag Ravish Kumar among the top trending.
While some referred to the channel being renamed as Narendra Damodardas TV, others poked fun at news anchor Ravish Kumar expecting his resignation anytime soon.
Read a few rib-tickling memes here:
No comments 🤣🤣#NDTV #RavishKumar pic.twitter.com/rKGhsRXJ5F— Gautam🇮🇳 (@INS_Gautam) August 23, 2022
Current Situation Of #RavishKumar In NDTV 😭 pic.twitter.com/RsJfSOKTI9— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) August 23, 2022
The scene right now at the NDTV office#NDTV #Adani #RavishKumar pic.twitter.com/fSNeYL9pvz— । (@jugnuhh) August 23, 2022
After #AdaniGroup 's acquisition— God (@i_m_God) August 23, 2022
Le : #ravishkumar pic.twitter.com/fdLghIEAjm
Adani Bought NDTV.— Zenral Sahab🇵🇰 The Bazwa® (@ZenralBazwa) August 23, 2022
Ley #RavishKumar #Nidhi 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/u4jLuqviVG
#NDTV #RavishKumar #Congress pic.twitter.com/ELPAKqSFZF— mood_of_nation (@mood_of_nation_) August 23, 2022
Breaking: Adani to buy 26% stakes in NDTV— Ocean Jain (@OceanJain6) August 23, 2022
NDTV has officially converted from Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty Television to Narendra Damodardas Television 🤣🤣🤣
डर का माहौल है भाई लोग 🤣
#AdaniGroup 's acquisition of #NDTV— God (@i_m_God) August 23, 2022
Meltdown of #RavishKumar pic.twitter.com/IWafUUKQ0z
NDTV Headquarters right now pic.twitter.com/RS2XLhGCNA— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) August 23, 2022
Adani group to acquire NDTV. pic.twitter.com/NAZwVdCqcQ— Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) August 23, 2022
Preparation for YouTube already started🤣 pic.twitter.com/c1DnFIN2Yc— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 23, 2022
The Adani group had launched a ‘hostile’ takeover of a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV on Tuesday.
It had sparked speculation of Kumar resigning from the channel. However, the news anchor later issued a clarification via a tweet.
माननीय जनता,— ravish kumar (@ravishndtv) August 24, 2022
मेरे इस्तीफ़े की बात ठीक उसी तरह अफ़वाह है, जैसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मुझे इंटरव्यू देने के लिए तैयार हो गए हैं और अक्षय कुमार बंबइया आम लेकर गेट पर मेरा इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं।
आपका,
रवीश कुमार,
दुनिया का पहला और सबसे महँगा ज़ीरो टीआरपी ऐंकर
He wrote: “Honourable people, the talk about my resignation is a rumour just like the rumour about Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreeing to give me an interview and Akshay Kumar waiting for me at the gate with Bombay mangoes. Yours, Ravish Kumar, the world's first and most expensive zero TRP anchor.”
