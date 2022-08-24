Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 24

Soon after the news of Adani group acquiring stakes in NDTV broke on the Internet, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes with hashtag NDTV and hashtag Ravish Kumar among the top trending.

While some referred to the channel being renamed as Narendra Damodardas TV, others poked fun at news anchor Ravish Kumar expecting his resignation anytime soon.

Read a few rib-tickling memes here:

Current Situation Of #RavishKumar In NDTV 😭 pic.twitter.com/RsJfSOKTI9 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) August 23, 2022

Breaking: Adani to buy 26% stakes in NDTV



NDTV has officially converted from Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty Television to Narendra Damodardas Television 🤣🤣🤣



डर का माहौल है भाई लोग 🤣 — Ocean Jain (@OceanJain6) August 23, 2022

NDTV Headquarters right now pic.twitter.com/RS2XLhGCNA — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) August 23, 2022

Adani group to acquire NDTV. pic.twitter.com/NAZwVdCqcQ — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) August 23, 2022

Preparation for YouTube already started🤣 pic.twitter.com/c1DnFIN2Yc — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 23, 2022

The Adani group had launched a ‘hostile’ takeover of a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV on Tuesday.

It had sparked speculation of Kumar resigning from the channel. However, the news anchor later issued a clarification via a tweet.

माननीय जनता,



मेरे इस्तीफ़े की बात ठीक उसी तरह अफ़वाह है, जैसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मुझे इंटरव्यू देने के लिए तैयार हो गए हैं और अक्षय कुमार बंबइया आम लेकर गेट पर मेरा इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं।

आपका,

रवीश कुमार,

दुनिया का पहला और सबसे महँगा ज़ीरो टीआरपी ऐंकर — ravish kumar (@ravishndtv) August 24, 2022

He wrote: “Honourable people, the talk about my resignation is a rumour just like the rumour about Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreeing to give me an interview and Akshay Kumar waiting for me at the gate with Bombay mangoes. Yours, Ravish Kumar, the world's first and most expensive zero TRP anchor.”

#narendra modi #social media #twitter