Rebuking men’s ‘toxic masculinity’, PETA urges women to go on sex strike against meat eaters

Chandigarh, September 25
Upholding a campaign against men who consume meat, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has given a call to women across the globe to go on sex strike against their male partners who consume meat. The urge from PETA came while quoting a study of a journal, Plos One, which reveals that men contribute more to climate catastrophe than women by consuming more meat.
PETA thus asked for a sex ban on such meat-eating men as research says their habit result in 41 per cent more greenhouse gases emission.
Dr Carys Bennett, a PETA campaign in Germany, said men should be held responsible for their action that has degraded the environment. She said that we are killing over one billion chickens, cows, pigs every year. She also requested everyone to adopt a vegan diet.
As per a report of Telegraph, besides sex ban, officials are also mulling at unleashing hefty meat tax, a provision that was discussed during the ideation session.
"Men have a 40 percent higher carbon footprint because they're eating more meat than woman."— Times Radio (@TimesRadio) September 22, 2022
Women in Germany are being told to stop having sex with their husbands and boyfriends until they stop eating red meat. Dr Carys Bennett from PETA explains on #TimesRadio. pic.twitter.com/6B9jlFn1Pl
Daniel Cox, from the Germany branch of PETA, said that toxic masculinity “harms the climate” and a 41 per cent meat tax should be imposed on meat eating men.
