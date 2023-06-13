 ‘Refreshing’: This wholesome video of 1954 batch reunion in Pune is serving infectious for Internet : The Tribune India

‘Refreshing’: This wholesome video of 1954 batch reunion in Pune is serving infectious for Internet

The clip shows golden agers celebrating their meeting while grooving to the famous Raj Kapoor song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

‘Refreshing’: This wholesome video of 1954 batch reunion in Pune is serving infectious for Internet

The elderly men and women could be seen dancing their heart out while singing cheerfully.  Video grab



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 13

Reunion of school and college friends is always full of reminiscence and musings of good-old days spent together.

A video of the students of Class 10, batch of 1954, is making the rounds across social media platforms.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by an account named Gabbar.

“People who passed out of school in 1954, have a get together. Nostalgia is surely a privilege,” the post reads.

The clip shows golden agers celebrating their meeting while grooving to the famous Raj Kapoor song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The elderly men and women could be seen dancing their heart out while swapping hats and singing cheerfully.

The reunion happened in Puneand is something which could not be afforded to be missed.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 3.7 lakh views. Netizens are out-and-out mesmerised and are all hearts.

#social media

