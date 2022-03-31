Reham Khan takes a dig at ex-husband Imran Khan in the backdrop of current political fiasco; Sidhu gets a special mention

Chandigarh, March 31
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence motion against his government in national assembly. Amid days’ long pandemonium in Pakistan’s politics, Imran’s former wife Reham Khan took a dig at his current political position.
Reham Khan tweeted a picture of Imran Khan with Navjot Singh Sidhu, where both can be seen discussing their future plans. Reham, in her tweet, also insinuated Sidhu’s defeat in Punjab assembly polls along with Khan’s current debacle. The former cricketers can be seen having a discussion in the picture. “Maine sab intezam kar lia. IPL me commentary karenge dono bhai milke (I have made all arrangements. Both brothers will do IPL commentary) (sic),” are the words inscribed on the meme.
“I think Kapil Sharma Show is a better match!!” Reham wrote while sharing the post.
I think Kapil Sharma Show is a better match!! pic.twitter.com/XzKyuvBnqa— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) March 30, 2022
Opposition parties of Pakistan allege that Imran’s government has fallen short of majority and hence voting will take place on Sunday. Imran has reportedly lost majority mark after his key allies left his coalition to join the ranks of the Opposition.
