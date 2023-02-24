Remember acclaimed ‘chaat war’ in Baghpat? Here’s how twitterati is celebrating its 2nd anniversary

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 24

The acclaimed brawl over placing ‘chaat’ carts in a market in UP’s Baghpat has turner 2 and twitterati is again celebrating the day with memes and humour which went fervidly across social media platforms in the backdrop of ruckus in city market two years back.

The bizarre fight continued for about 20 minutes before it was stopped by locals and bystanders. The event got many names including Battle of Baghpat, Baghpat Chaat Yuddh.

The focal point of the fight became a man, Harinder, who got famous for his unique hair style.

Harinder, the‘chaat’seller became a social media sensation as he emulated WWE style to thrash his enemy shopkeepers.

The unique look of Harinder got him many nick names including Albert Einstein and‘Virus’from 3 Idiots.

However the shopkeepers involved in fight were later nabbed by cops and a photo of them sitting in front of lock-up was shared by Baghpat Police.

आज दिनांक 22.02.2021को थाना बड़ौत क्षेत्रान्तर्गत कस्बा बड़ौत मे दुकानदारों के दो पक्षों के मध्य ग्राहकों को लेकर कहासुनी व मारपीट हो गई थी। मारपीट करने वाले दुकानदारों के दोनों पक्षों के कुल 8 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।अपेक्षित विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/gP7PBBdSca — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) February 22, 2021

Here's how the anniversary of the ‘battle’ is being marked by twitterati.

Today is the 2nd anniversary of this epic battle of Baghpat ⚔️🔥pic.twitter.com/CnTBy8XVZP — International President of Rashtriya Cenadal (@SirUndertaker) February 22, 2023

Why is this better than all actual Star Wars fight scenes? 😭😭pic.twitter.com/Wv8m4XjBPf — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) February 22, 2023

Battle of Baghpat was fought two years ago. Brave, determined fighters. Never give up attitude. Came back up after being down and out. Heroes. pic.twitter.com/2Pe7yWSf2f — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) February 22, 2023

Epic Battle of Baghpat is incomplete without this commentry 🤟😀 pic.twitter.com/LwzuSpR05C — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 22, 2023

It’s the 2nd Anniversary of the deadliest “Battle of Papdi-Chaat” fought at Baghpat that brought the world to its knees.

pic.twitter.com/JSXvreC2n6 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 22, 2023

It was on this day in 2021 AD that the battle of Baghpat was fought and won by Chaat Chaacha. All hail the supreme commander, the ruler of the House of Chaat, first of his name, last of his bravado... long live the devolution -#Baghpat pic.twitter.com/2FcTu4kuth — noir (@BanarasWallah) February 22, 2023

Second Anniversary of The Historic "Battle of Baghpat"



Deadliest "Chaat" War of All Time ⚔️



G.O.A.T. #Baghpat pic.twitter.com/VNMEjWFks5 — Pritish Bhatt (@pritishbhatt) February 22, 2023

Normalcy returns in Baghpat on the auspicious occasion of second anniversary of #BattleOfBaghpat. Champion Chacha is living a peaceful mainstream life now. pic.twitter.com/ciZuPZSy1R — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) February 22, 2023

