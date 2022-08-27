Report suggests work from home fuelled porn addiction in UK, sex clinic witnessed some remote workers watching porn 14 hours a day

Chandigarh, August 27
Covid pandemic paved way for work from home culture that got prevalent globally in the backdrop of disease. Even after the infection cases dipped substantially, many companies did not do away with remote working for their employees. As there are pros and cons of every new move, a report from London revealed that working from home has fuelled a surge in porn addiction in UK.
Since the onset of remote culture in the pandemic, number of UK citizens seeking medical help for the problem has increased, Daily Mail reported.
The largest sex and porn addiction clinic in UK, The Laurel Centre London, revealed that it has treated some remote workers who watch porn 14 hours a day.
