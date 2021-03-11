Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Chandigarh, April 26
Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah municipality has recently shut down an eatery after discovering that it has been preparing Samosa and other snacks in toilets, the Gulf News reported. As per reports, it had been doing this for last 30 years.
The authorities raided the place on a tip-off and found that the workers in the shop were devoid of health cards and were violating residency laws.
When the site was inspected, officials found that snacks and meals were being prepared in washroom. The shop was also using meat, chicken, and cheese, some of which were expired more than 2 years ago, the report suggests. Moreover, there were rodents and insects at the site of food preparation.
The municipality said it has sealed the shop and all food stuff was confiscated.
The authorities had earlier taken action against a Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah, when a video of rats wandering on food stuff went viral.
