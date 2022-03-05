Retaliating against the sanctions by Apple, Russian man blows his iPad to smithereens

Chandigarh, March 5
Technology giants like Apple and Google too joined the list of entities which have limited their business in Russia, amid unprecedented invasion in Ukraine. In retaliation of the move, Russian nationals have also started booing the acclaimed brands. A video of a Russian man smashing his Apple iPad with hammer has surfaced on social media.
In this 30 second video, the man can be seen bending on knees and giving repeated knocks on the iPad. He can also be seen getting his son to deliver a few blows.
More fallout from Apple's decision to stop selling its products in Russia— Francis Scarr (@francska1) March 2, 2022
"Here's our response to American sanctions! We don't fear you! We'll live without your nice 'pretty' things!" pic.twitter.com/MDFzSqAyva
"That's our response to your sanctions. We don't need your petty modern things, we can survive without them. Here, son, finish it off. I cut myself a little, but that's OK, we'll survive.", said the man.
The video of the action was shared by BBC employee Francis Scarr on his Twitter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA’s advisory
Government should be held responsible for anything that happ...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation
The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)
Russia-Ukraine War: Trying our best to get 700 Indian students out of Sumy, says MEA
13,300 return in 24 hours by 63 flights; in next 24 hours, 1...
Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...
NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions
However, the Commission has said that the candidates must co...