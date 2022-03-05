Retaliating against the sanctions by Apple, Russian man blows his iPad to smithereens

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

Technology giants like Apple and Google too joined the list of entities which have limited their business in Russia, amid unprecedented invasion in Ukraine. In retaliation of the move, Russian nationals have also started booing the acclaimed brands. A video of a Russian man smashing his Apple iPad with hammer has surfaced on social media.

In this 30 second video, the man can be seen bending on knees and giving repeated knocks on the iPad. He can also be seen getting his son to deliver a few blows.

More fallout from Apple's decision to stop selling its products in Russia



"Here's our response to American sanctions! We don't fear you! We'll live without your nice 'pretty' things!" pic.twitter.com/MDFzSqAyva — Francis Scarr (@francska1) March 2, 2022

"That's our response to your sanctions. We don't need your petty modern things, we can survive without them. Here, son, finish it off. I cut myself a little, but that's OK, we'll survive.", said the man.

The video of the action was shared by BBC employee Francis Scarr on his Twitter.