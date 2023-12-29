‘Revengeful’ employees ‘honey-trap’ boss through fake Instagram account, send his nude pictures to his wife, others

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 29

In Gujarat’s Vadodara, two employees working in a corporate allegedly honey-trapped their boss on social media to teach him a lesson and circulated his nude pictures to his wife and others.

The two--one of them a woman--made a fake profile of a woman on Instagram and started chatting with their boss. This carried on for four months, reports Times of India.

They also sent him nude pictures of a woman downloaded from the internet. Falling into the trap, their boss also sent his nude pictures on the fake Instagram account.

A few days after the duo started blackmailing him via email. In September, the same pictures were sent by the duo to the HR Department of the firm, they worked in. They also sent the photos and chats to his wife.

He lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police.

During the investigation, the police found that the crime was committed by two of his employees as the boss would insult them for professional reasons.

“It was a case of corporate enmity. We have taken necessary legal steps,” Hardik Makadia, ACP (cybercrime), Vadodara, said.

#Gujarat #Instagram #Social Media