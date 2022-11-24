Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Indian army

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 24

Actress Richa Chadha has drawn flak over her tweet on the 2020 Galwan clash, in which many Indian Army soldiers died.

Richa had on Wednesday reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army was ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Richa has stoked controversy over her reaction to the statement and has been accused of insulting the Army.

Sharing a post on the statement, Richa wrote, "Galwan says hi."

As soon as she tweeted, social media users slammed her for allegedly insulting the Army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified."

Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified. https://t.co/eetOjHrDor — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 23, 2022

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

