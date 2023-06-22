Richard Gere hugs and praises PM Modi, says ‘he is a product of Indian culture’

Chandigarh, June 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- who is on a state visit to the US--attended a World Yoga Day programme at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.
Richard Gere, a veteran Hollywood actor, also attended the event and praised PM Modi for his message of "universal brotherhood and sisterhood."
Richard was seen with a wide smile as he hugged the Indian Prime Minister in a viral photo. The legendary actor, who starred in major Hollywood hits, was photographed sitting next to PM Modi and practicing Yoga on the lush lawns of the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Speaking to ANI, Gere said, "It is a lovely message. He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture does. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again."
The special Yoga session held by PM Modi in New York got inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records for bringing together people of all countries to practise Yoga together.
Addressing the special event, PM Modi said, "Yoga comes from India, it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free of copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal. Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, and happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future. Let us join hands together to realise the goal of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'."
