RIPTwitter trends as large workforce bow out from the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum of ‘long and high intensity’ working hours

The pandemonium at microblogging and social networking company Twitter seems to be immortal since its buyout by Elon Musk. The top brass of the company, soon after takeover, was made to relinquish their positions besides serving notices to several other employees.

Last week, Elon Musk fired 50 per cent of Twitter's staff, which was somewhere around 3500. As per reports, Musk fired a large chunk of contract workers on Saturday as well. The second round of layoffs has reportedly affected somewhere around 4,400 out of 5,500 people. The report stated that impacted employees didn’t get any prior notice and were terminated suddenly.

Musk recently sent messages to the company staff telling them that they had until Thursday to consider whether they wanted to stay on for “working long hours at high intensity” or take a severance package of three-month pay.

Contemplating over Musk’s proposal, Twitter on Friday witnessed a plethora of resignation over highhanded approach of its boss. As per reports hundreds of employees have complied with Musk’s exit option. Amid large-scale sacking and voluntary decision of few employees to depart, trend #RIPTwitter has become rampant across social media platforms. Netizens believe autocratic attitude of Musk is going to cost company as massive workforce has left. Many were seen chiding Musk over turning Twitter into a 'crater' within a month. Few initiated a meme fest as well.

Me looking back at my few followers one last time since Twitter is about to shut down.

#RIPTwitter #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/idrBvIuzDm — Annie (@annie_abbasii) November 18, 2022

perception: 75% of twitter staff walked out the system will shut down any minute -- everyone is leaving



reality: engagement on the platform has never been higher.#RIPTwitter — LFXS (@lfxs1212) November 18, 2022

If Twitter dies, consider this to be my poignant farewell speech. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/tzhI3ybBGu — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 18, 2022

Me choosing what apps to use when twitter shuts down #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/xK4B30fEAD — 🐰 (@smthrandomaf) November 18, 2022

It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/XsLuMNi59A — toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) November 18, 2022

Me looking back at my three followers one last time since Twitter about to shut down #RIPTwitter #TwitterDown

pic.twitter.com/1MITBwhlZB — JC (@JuanCafecito) November 18, 2022

