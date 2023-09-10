Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata’s ‘Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua’ moment in Delhi rain

IANS
New Delhi, September 10
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy shared a bewitching moment under the umbrella during their visit to Akshardham temple on Sunday, leaving all in awe of them.
In a viral picture of Sunak and his wife, the couple can be seen sharing an umbrella, braving the rain. Rishi is seen donning a white formal shirt paired with royal blue colour pants. While Akshata wears an olive green floral printed kurta with pinkish red palazzos and matching dupatta.
Honoured to welcome 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @RishiSunak and #AkshataMurthy to celebrate the shared cultural heritage between India and the UK @BAPS #SwaminarayanAkshardham during the #G20 #LivingBridge pic.twitter.com/6IXtanxn15— Swaminarayan Akshardham (@DelhiAkshardham) September 10, 2023
The two are seen walking closely under the umbrella, barefooted. The picture shows Rishi holding the umbrella for his better half, while the two indulge in some talk.
The picture is a reminder of the famous Bollywood song "Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua" from the 1955 movie ‘Shree 420'. The film stars Nargis and Raj Kapoor in the lead, and the song is sung by late Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey.
Sunak married Akshata, the daughter of Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty in 2009.
During their visit to the temple early this morning, the couple performed 'abhishek' (ritual involving the pouring of water) on the idol of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, and offered prayers for world peace, progress and harmony.
The UK Prime Minister said, "My wife and I were delighted to visit Swaminarayan Akshardham for darshan and puja this morning."
Later, Sunak visited Rajghat here along with other dignitaries and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
On Saturday, the British Prime Minister took part in the G20 Summit here at the Bharat Mandapam and also attended the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.
