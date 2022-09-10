Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

IANS
Visakhapatnam, September 10
A 21-year-old student in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district had to cross a river without any conveyance to appear in an examination.
She, with the help of her brother and another family member, crossed the swollen river Champavati, risking her life.
A video of the woman wading through neck-deep water with the help of the duo has gone viral on social media.
The incident occurred in Gajapathinagaram mandal of Vizianagaram district. Taddi Kalavathi, a resident of Marrivalasa village, had to take an examination in Visakhapatnam.
The river was in spate due to heavy rains upstream, cutting off the village. There were no boats available to take her to the other side of the river.
With no other option left, the girl entered the river. As she found it difficult to swim through the swollen river, her brother and another family member helped her cross the river.
