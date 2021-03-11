'Roasting we can almost smell': Srinagar Kebab seller's image wins prestigious photography award

Chandigarh, April 27

Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty won Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 award for the photo of a street vendor shot in Srinagar, Kashmir. In the photo that got felicitated, the person can be seen marinating ‘Kebabs’ with outburst of smoke on his either side.

Overall Winner

And finally, huge congratulations to Debdatta Chakraborty, Overall Winner of the 2022 @FoodPhotoAward Competition with Kebabiyana.



An amazing winning image! #FoodPhotoAwards22 pic.twitter.com/eQ0eQTsRqQ — Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (@FoodPhotoAward) April 26, 2022

The photo was shot at Srinagar's Khayyam Chowk.

Caroline Kenyon, the founder and director of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, said the winning photograph had “beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, the subject's expression as he prepares the food for sharing”.

“Sparks fly from the skewers, whose roasting we can almost smell, we imagine the warm, delicious aroma. This image, gentle but powerful, nourishes our soul,” added Ms Kenyon.

Thousands of people from across the world participated in the competition.