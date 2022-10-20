Romantic pictures of Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Amir Khan and wife Mahreen go viral, fans say ‘How can someone be so mesmerisingly contagious’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 20

In a treat to fans, Dr Mehreen Qazi on Wednesday shared lovely pictures of her with dashing husband Athar Aamir Khan on Instagram.

Mehreen wrote a romantic caption “Us is a beautiful place”.

She also added a red heart emoji with it. Athar too replied with three heart emojies.

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and Dr Mehreen Qazi have been time and again sharing romantic photos since and before their marriage, which in no time go insanely viral on social media.

Mehreen looked beautiful wearing a lehenga, while Athar compliment her by his handsome looks in a suit.

Athar Khan is posted as the Municipal Commissioner, Srinagar. Mehreen also endorsed famous brands on social media and has over three lakh followers on Instagram.

They got married on October 1 and both have been hogging the limelight for all the good reasons.

Aamir was earlier married to celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi. Tina Dabi topped the UPSC 2015 exam, while Athar stood second. However, they both parted ways in November 2020. After the divorce, Tina married IAS Pradeep Gawande in April this year.