Rottweiler dies a hero by taking bullet shot at his master

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

Canines are considered as natural partners of humans who offer both companionship and loyalty to their masters. When it comes to even putting life at stake, pets usually embrace dangers that are meant to harm their masters. The testimony of the fact was witnessed in Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh where a dog died by taking bullet that was shot at his owner.

As per a report of TOI, Vishal Srivastava was getting some construction done outside his house for a cowshed. His neighbor Anil objected the construction work stating that it would create hindrance for children, who come to school run by Anil. The initial verbal spat turned ugly and Anil consequently shot a bullet at Vishal. Latter’s dog Max perhaps sensed the danger and leaped at the attacker at the brink of gunshot. He took the bullet and collapsed immediately. Max was later taken to veterinary hospital where he was declared dead.

Anil immediately fled the spot and an FIR has reportedly been registered against him.

Vishal is extremely shattered and thinks he is unfortunate to perform last rites of his beloved dog who took bullet for him.