Rubina Dilaik announces her pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in romantic photos

Chandigarh, September 16

Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have confirmed that they are expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rubina and Abhinav shared a joint post informing their fans and followers about the news.

Rubina also posted photos from her recent vacation with Abhinav. In the pictures, Rubina is seen flaunting her baby bump.

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do¸ AS A FAMILY¸ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.

Rubina and Abhinav have been married for five years.

