Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

Chandigarh, April 29

Aliia Roza, a Russian ex-spy mastered the art of sexpionage, only to realise that she had "sex trafficked herself” after being “brainwashed”.

“I would seduce and manipulate my targets,” said the former Russian citizen who claimed to be an ex-spy.

Roza, in a podcast from Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, 'To Die For', spoke about her training, techniques and targets for a Russian sex programme.

“It's been over two decades that I've stayed silent. But for a few reasons, I couldn't keep my silence. I couldn't live with this pain anymore, even though I've been through all this trauma. … If it was not me [speaking out], then who would speak out?,” Roza told Fox News Digital.

Roza—in the podcast--recounted how she fled Moscow with her young son as she wanted to give him a better life.

She said the biggest achievement of her life was becoming a parent, adding, “I wanted to experience that. I wanted to create a family. I wanted to have kids. And I was not allowed to do that. And then I realised, ‘Wait a minute. I live only one life. I don't want to spend my life sacrificing for something I don't believe in anymore.' That was the moment when I looked for possibilities to escape.”

Born into a Kazakh-Tatar family of a high-ranking military officer in the Soviet Union, she said that her father is a high-ranking officer.

She wanted to become a fashion designer, but her father said that she had no other option than to attend a special government programme.

She was taught things like martial arts and other strenuous physical activities from an early age.

At the age of 18, she was made part of a sex programme.

She was chosen from a pool of 350 students to participate in a top-secret programme developed by former KGB psychologists and high-ranking officers.

It's not just sex – it's very far from sex. It's all about the art of communication. We're taught how to dress up, how to put on makeup, how to present yourself, how to speak with your targets, and how to make your targets believe in you and trust you. … It's about the psychology of people, of criminals, of men. … It's about understanding the perspective of men and what exactly they want,” she said.

“When you seduce, it's … as simple as starting with good compliments. It's not just, 'I like your jacket.' It has to be something really specific and appropriate from that moment. This will make people attracted to you. They'll start to like you. And when you know how to lead a conversation, people will become very open to you. They will become very friendly. … You learn how to be polite, friendly, and respectful in society. And there are the sex techniques. This is hardcore. But it's making your target become obsessed with you. That's a completely different game, “she said.

Despite her low salary, as little as $100 a month for a six-day working week, she kept doing it because of her patriotism and “felt like a hero saving someone's life”.

“At the end of the day, when I saved someone's life, I felt good about it. But I never asked myself how I felt being in a body that was constantly abused and raped by random men. … One former FBI agent said I was a broken toy, that I had sex trafficked myself. … But all my classmates, didn't feel this way. We felt patriotic. We were ready to sacrifice and do anything for our government. That's how I felt,” Roza said.

She said she felt “used and brainwashed” by the Russian government, then soon realised when “I saw all these other female agents who reached a certain age, like 56. They were so miserable, so lonely. They were not allowed to have private lives. They couldn't have families. … I couldn't allow that to happen to me''.

Roza did not return to Russia. She teaches her seduction tips to women eager to boost their self-esteem and has millions of followers on Instagram.

