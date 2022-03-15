"Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself": Ukraine introduces postage stamp to honour Snake Island soldiers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

Ukraine keeps on withstanding continuous aggression of Russia, where latter is subjected to many atrocities. Many Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives and nationals are pushed to the brink of leaving their houses. Now, in order to commemorate the soldiers who defended Snake Island at the beginning of Russian invasion, Ukraine will introduce a new postage stamp.

On February 24, a Russian warship had asked Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island to surrender. Instead of surrendering, the brave soldiers retaliated the aggression and told the warship to “go and f*** yourself.”

Initial reports suggested that all soldiers who confronted Russian warship had died when the Russian warship shelled the island heavily, but a tweet from a news website said that the soldiers might have survived and been captured.

Ukraine’s new postage stamp is regarded as tribute to the Snake Island soldiers who refused to surrender to Russian forces. Titled "Russian warship, go f*** yourself", it features an illustration of a lone Ukrainian soldier flipping off a warship.

The postage stamp named "Russian warship, go f**k yourself!" will appear in🇺🇦. The sketch by artist Boris Groh received the most votes and will soon be published by Ukraine's state postal company.

🇺🇦✌️#StandWithUkraine#StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/ByYAzw2tYq — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 12, 2022

Ukrainian Postal Service started an online competition, where winner was chosen through public votes.

💪🏻 Обіцяли народне голосування — нате вам: https://t.co/nCwzG1V4Nc



Обираємо найкращу марку на тему «Русский военный корабль, иди на*уй». Тут ділимося лише трьома ескізами, а у Фейсбуці їх аж 20. Любуйтеся 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/jgQwCvTEs4 — Укрпошта (@ukrposhta) March 9, 2022

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova announced Lviv-based artist Boris Groh as the winner on Twitter. "The sketch by artist Boris Groh received the most votes and will soon be published by Ukraine's state postal company," the minister announced.

Boris Groh told that he made this stamp to boost up the morale and fighting spirit of Ukrainian army, as well as to attract eyes of foreigners.