Sachin Tendulkar turns Khaby Lame as he gave a strong message in what we call 'Lame's style'

Chandigarh, March 23

Indian former skipper Sachin Tendulkar is known for his perpetual social media presence. He is again in news for emulating style of famous internet sensation Khaby Lame. Khaby’s strong messages and turning stuff into simple life hacks without uttering a single word seems to have inspired Master Blaster this time.

In a clip that has gone viral online, the Master Blaster urged his fans and followers to save water in Khaby Lame style.

Sachin took to Instagram and gave a message to save water on World Water Day. In a short clip, Sachin can be seen closing a tap with dripping water. After closing he flaunts his hands towards tap in Khaby’s style and the act is winning the internet.

“Every drop is important. Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right,” reads the caption of the post.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 5.8 million views. Netizens absolutely loved Sachin Tendulkar’s ode to Khaby Lame and the thoughtful message in it.

