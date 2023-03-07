Sad photos show no house left standing in war-hit town in Ukraine; netizens compare it with Hiroshima, Syria

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

One year on in war with Russia, Ukraine posted many terrorising and sad pictures of Marinka--a town in the suburbs of Donetsk--that has been completely destroyed.

The depressing pictures show that not even a single house is left standing in the town.

Ukrainian Marinka in the Donetsk region. It used to be home for around 10,000 people. It used to be a peaceful city. It used to be… until Russia’s war criminals razed it to the ground. Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched.



Photo: Presidential Office of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/d7xv47jNzq — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 5, 2023

"It used to be home for around 10,000 people. It used to be a peaceful city...Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched," Ukraine said.

Before the war, 10,000 people lived in Mariinka, a town in the suburbs of Donetsk, which has become one of the fiercest settings of the ongoing conflict.

It lies on the outskirts of Donetsk, where territory is roughly split between Russian and Ukrainian control.

Mariinka was once a quiet bedroom community of 10,000 residents and tree-lined streets just west of Donetsk. We’ll now have to refer to it in past tense because the Russian army has wiped it off the face of the earth. These images show an apocalyptic scene incompatible with life. pic.twitter.com/BYV35IoRn8 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 5, 2023

The pictures draw a comparison with Hiroshima in Japan.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the detonation of two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9 in 1945 by the United States.

The two bombings killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians. The war ended in September 2 that year.

And this is Hems, Syria, if you didn't hear about it, among many other Syrian cities... pic.twitter.com/MQFua41433 — Dr Mohammed T Abdelhaleem د طارق عبد الحليم (@DTAH22) March 5, 2023