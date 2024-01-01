Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim hides his face as he gets clicked with 'good friend' Palak Tiwari on New Year eve

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 1

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim and Palak Tiwari were spotted together on New Year’s eve sparking dating rumours. As always, when the paps tried to click their photos, Ibrahim hid his face with his hands.

It’s not the first time that Ibrahim and Palak were spotted together. Since December 2022, the two have left everyone guessing if they were dating.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Saif Ali Khan’s son is seen hiding his face as shutterbugs capture him. Palak is also seen sitting in the car, seemingly busy on her phone.

Soon after the video surfaced online, several users commented. “Paprazzi se koi bach sakhta hai kia,” one commented. Another user wrote, “They are dating”.

In December 2022, it was Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, who hid her face as the paparazzi photographed her with Ibrahim.

She, later in an interview, clarified that they were just “good friends”.

“We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all,” she had said.

In July 2023, too, Ibrahim and Palak were spotted leaving a movie theatre at Juhu. Shutterbugs had then spotted them leaving together after a speculated movie date in Juhu.

