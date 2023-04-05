‘Sakht Launda’ finally ‘pighal gaya’: See Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s latest post with comedian Zakir Khan’s connect

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, has become quite popular of late for his peculiar tweets and funny anecdotes. He always entertains his followers with cheeky and comical posts that go viral in no time.

Temjen’s recent Twitter post this time has stand-up comedian, Zakir Khan’s, ‘sakth launda’ connect in it.

He has posted a picture of his, where he could be seen standing with few women donning Nagaland attire. "Zindagi main hardam hasna zaruri hai. Vaise to mai bada sakht launda hu par yahan mai pighal gaya," he wrote in the caption while quoting a famous line by standup comedian Zakir Khan.

जिंदगी में हरदम हंसना जरूरी हैं !



वैसे तो मैं बड़ा Sakht Launda हूं,

पर यहां मैं Pighal गया ! 😜 pic.twitter.com/mGH67hBGkS — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 5, 2023

Since being shared, his post has garnered over 1.2 million views. Netizens are in splits and are dropping several hilarious reactions in comment section of the post.

A couple of days ago, he had posted another photo in which he was busy eating his food flanked by few girls. In the caption, he had written,"Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food".

Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Dg6psXJR1w — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 3, 2023

#Social Media #Twitter