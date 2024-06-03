Sakshi Dhoni shares snippets from Italy diaries with MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 3

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of MS Dhoni, shared beautiful pictures on Instagram from her Europe trip with husband and daughter Ziva as they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations last week.

Apart from other pictures of the couple in the Italian city of Palermo, Sakshi also shared a candid father-daughter picture captured at a restaurant.

The Instagram post received heartwarming comments from fans like: “Bhabhi kitna bhi pyar karo mahi se aap ..... Hum fan se jyda nahi kar paogi 🤞💛💛💛”

Another comment read: “Ek sath kitna aacha lag rhe hai #HappyFamily❤️”

