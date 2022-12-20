Salesman’s sari-draping skills enamour customers; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 20

With a never-ending love for saris, women can never get tired of picking a perfect one from the aisles. With such shoppers come equally patient salesmen or saleswomen who tirelessly aim to sell an article or two.

In a similar incident, a video of a salesman effortlessly draping a sari has been doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the clip shared on Twitter, the salesman can be seen standing atop a table counter. He sets the pleats of a black-sequined sari and then goes on to tuck it in. Later, he drapes it within seconds and poses with the ‘pallu’ perfectly perched on his hand.

“Bro almost made me want to buy it,” he captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The user also pinned the location in a tweet that read, “Gali Dastagir wali near madni market, Gurjanwala (sic).”

📌 Gali Dastagir wali near madni market, Gurjanwala — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The video went viral and amassed over 45k views and tons of reactions. His expertise on sari draping enamoured women to buy the sari even if they had no occasion to wear it.

Read a few comments here:

Skill is commendable. — AA (@Proud_Chaudrian) December 18, 2022

He slayed so hard — ibrahim 🐈‍⬛☭ (@haleeeeem_) December 18, 2022

He got a better figure than me — Meowna Lisa (@bunny_buddy1) December 18, 2022

My, that's a beautiful saree and he drapes it so expertly — T. (@CandleInWind2) December 18, 2022

Netizens were left in awe of the salesman who efficiently aced the look.