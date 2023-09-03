 Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share warm hug at 'Gadar 2' success bash; fans hail 'priceless moment' : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share warm hug at 'Gadar 2' success bash; fans hail 'priceless moment'

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share warm hug at 'Gadar 2' success bash; fans hail 'priceless moment'

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share warm hug at 'Gadar 2' success bash; fans hail 'priceless moment'

A still from video.



IANS

Mumbai, September 3

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, rumoured former couple, attended the success bash of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2'. A video of them hugging at the celebrations has gone viral.

The party, which was held in Mumbai last night, witnessed all the A-listers of Bollywood walking the red carpet. Among the attendees, the two actors who caught the attention of the netizens were the ex-lovers Kartik and Sara.

The ‘Kedarnath' fame actress looked gorgeous in a Barbie pink coloured sleeveless jumpsuit. She opted for a minimal makeup look, with her hair left open, and paired it with stilettos. Sara arrived with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Kartik looked dapper in a rust orange coloured shirt and black denims. He completed the look with white sneakers.

In the video that went viral on the internet shows Sara and Kartik giving each other a warm hug. They were also seen talking and shared a laugh. Sara can also be seen hugging superstar Salman Khan.

Fans were left excited after seeing Kartik and Sara together, and they wrote: “Bhai they look dam good together sara n kartik should patch up.”

“Im telling you dono ko ek aur movie me daaldo phirse pyaar ho jayega.”

“Thank u media for giving us r precious #SarTik moment.”

“SarTik after ages.”

“I think they will get back together.”

Kartik and Sara shared the screen space in the 2020 romantic drama ‘Love Aaj Kal', directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7', filmmaker Karan Johar had confirmed that the duo had dated each other for a brief period. Later, Kartik denied the news and said he is single.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen as Somya Chawla in romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', alongside Vicky Kaushal. She was also seen in a special appearance in song ‘Heartthrob' in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The flick starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

She next has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan', ‘Metro…In Dino', ‘Murder Mubarak', and an untitled project by Jagan Shakti.

Kartik was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. He next has ‘Chandu Champion' in the pipeline.

#Ameesha Patel #Mumbai #Sunny Deol

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal imposes ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions till September 16

2
Comment Touchstones

Goodbye, Khosla Saab

3
India

'One nation, one election': Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

4
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

5
Sports

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points

6
Diaspora

‘The filth that is India’: Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

7
Punjab

Punjab to fill 2,037 posts of patwari to counter stir

8
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

9
Punjab

Group tries to stop Sukhbir Badal’s convoy in Faridkot village, scuffles with Akali Dal workers

10
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Says India’s economic growth ‘natural by-product’ of 9 years...

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s attack comes after government set up a high-level p...

Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated: MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

BJP to campaign extensively, Udhayanidhi says 'won't be cowe...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has all...

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies of caner at 49

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies

Streak, who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

G-20: Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13

Ready for G20 Summit

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours