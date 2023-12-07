Sara Ali Khan was to play Animal's 'Bhabhi 2', not Tripti Dimri, Here is why she was rejected?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 7

Action drama film "Animal" has earned close to Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office within five days of the release, the makers said on Wednesday.

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The lead actress in the film is Rashika Mandanna, but Tripti Dimri also played an important role. As per reports, it was Sara Ali Khan who was auditioned for the role of Tripti.

Tripti's character, Zoya comes with a twist in the movie. In the film, a character saves Zoya's number in his phone named as 'Bhabhi 2'. Tripti's intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' is also viral on social media.

As per an report by Filmfare, Sara was also auditioned for 'Animal', where Vanga had initially finalised Rashmika's name for the lead, while casting options were open for Zoya's role. Reports say Vanga was not very excited with Sara's audition and was convinced with Tripti Dimri’s bold audition and, hence, Ranbir's opposite.

She has worked in films like 'Jaila Majnu', 'Bulbul' and 'Kala'.

#Ranbir Kapoor