‘Say cheese!’: NASA captures Sun’s ‘smiling face’; netizens compare ‘sunny’ picture to all things ‘funny’

Chandigarh, October 30
Looks like our childhood drawing of the Sun with little rays and a smiling face has come to life.
I KNEW this piece I made a few years ago was photo realistic!! pic.twitter.com/lUixIwC44e— Steph McStea 🏳️🌈 (@TeaAndMonsters) October 27, 2022
Taking to Twitter, ‘NASA Sun, Space and Scream’ released pictures taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory of a “smiling” Sun and left netizens amazed over the “creepy yet cute” image.
The image showed a face-like pattern made out of black patches called coronal holes against the Sun's otherwise fiery features.
Say cheese! 📸— NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022
Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31
"Say cheese! Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space," the American space agency wrote in the caption.
The picture soon went viral drawing an array of reactions on social media.
"Say cheese! and then make the earth a grilled cheese burger," quipped a user while another commented, "That looks so cool! It kinda does look like the sun is smiling."
Comparing the image to a carved Halloween pumpkin, a lion face and the sun featured in the children’s show ‘Teletubbies’, take a look at some funny reactions here:
Fixed it pic.twitter.com/hDiWB8Uar0— 🎃 Science and Technology Facilities Council 👻 (@STFC_Matters) October 27, 2022
Lion :3 pic.twitter.com/KQNDItzJ4c— SKORPS 🔥 (@sagiistellium) October 27, 2022
it's also just dawned on me that @TeletubbiesHQ were right all this time about there being a face in the sun pic.twitter.com/l3NGZZqKNB— ethan's midnights 🕰️ (@ethanisaac01) October 27, 2022
the sun is a mini BN biscuit (confirmed) pic.twitter.com/WQSbI7Rtfq— ethan's midnights 🕰️ (@ethanisaac01) October 27, 2022
Is that the face of the Stay Puff marshmellow man from Ghostbusters? pic.twitter.com/NKpAqMrWDU— Watt on Earth Four ( it / that ) (@Watt_on_Earth4) October 27, 2022
The sun wants to get in on the Halloween fun too! pic.twitter.com/YxQXKpuRWf— Joe Coleman (@Joe_Coleman05) October 27, 2022
What a happy little star :)— Saph (@YraelVIII) October 28, 2022
Just in time for Halloween pic.twitter.com/E4z00m8aTN— 🦇Bat🎃Tingley🦇 (@BrettTingley) October 27, 2022
