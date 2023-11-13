SC ban goes up in smoke: Watch Salman Khan’s fans burst crackers inside theatre as they watch ‘Tiger 3’ on Diwali

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 13

Despite a blanket ban on fireworks and worsening air quality, revellers across India engaged in bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

Visuals from all over the country showed fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Lodhi Road and Punjabi Bagh

Many videos have gone viral on social media.

One such is from a theatre where fans had gone to watch 'Tiger 3'--which released on Diwali. As soon as Salman Khan was seen on the big screen, fans burst crackers inside the theatre in Malegaon.

On Friday, the Delhi government announced the 'Diya jalao, patakhe nahin' campaign in the city amid concerns of the pollution numbers spiking after the Festival of Lights.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, directed the Delhi government to arrive at a definitive decision on the implementation of the 'Odd-Even' vehicle rationing scheme. The court, however, refrained from taking a decision itself, as it left the matter in the hands of the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, too, which has seen the air quality drop to alarming levels this year, people were spotted bursting firecrackers on Diwali night.

Visuals from Shivaji Park showed revellers in large numbers lighting up crackers.

In the wake of the worsening air quality in the city, the Mumbai High Court permitted the busting of firecrackers only for three hours in the country's commercial capital -- between 8pm and 10pm.

The Bombay High Court on Monday passed interim directions to the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities in Mumbai and surrounding areas to mobilise urgent steps to mitigate the worsening air pollution.

